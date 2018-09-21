NASCAR Xfinity: Quin Houff, Katherine Legge in JD Motorsports entries at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

Quin Houff and Katherine Legge will be behind the wheel of JD Motorsports entries for Friday night’s GoBowling.com 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The race will be Houff’s first Xfinity start of the season and Legge’s NASCAR debut on an oval.

“Woohooooo!… guess who gets to drive a stock car for JD Motorsports again. Yup. Me. Thanks to the team for this incredible opportunity…

My first oval at Richmond,” Legge (@KatherineLegge), an open wheel and sports car racer, tweeted.

Houff will drive the No. 4 in place of Ross Chastain, who will drive the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing in his third of a three-race deal with that team. Chastain won in the No. 42 last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedeway.

Houff made five starts int he Xfinity Series last season with the now-defunct Precision Performance Motorsports, posting a best finish of 12th at Iowa Speedway in Newton.

“I am super excited to have the opportunity to jump in the iconic JD Motorsports No. 4 car,” Houff said. “I can’t thank them enough for giving me the chance, not only to get back into the Xfinity Series, but to also race in front of a home crowd at Richmond. I look forward to learning a lot from this experienced group and bringing home a solid finish.”

Houff has raced part-time in the ARCA Racing Series this year, making four starts that have resulting in two top-10 finishes.

While Friday night’s race at Richmond will be Legge’s Xfinity Series debut on an oval, she already has made two series starts with JD Motorsports this season, driving the No. 15 at the road courses of Mid-Ohio in Lexington and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Her best finish in those two races was a 14th at Road America.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).