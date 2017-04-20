NASCAR Xfinity: Quin Houff looks forward to series debut at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Quin Houff plans to attempt to qualify for his first-career NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 46 Precision Performance Motorsports Chevrolet. It’ll be the first of two-consecutive Xfinity races for which Houff hopes to qualify, as he’s also slated to drive the car April 29 at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway.

“I am very excited to be making my Xfinity Series debut with Precision Performance Motorsports at Bristol this upcoming April, as well as Richmond the following week,” Houff said, according to an ESPN report . “Growing up, I watched these two particular races from the stands and dreamed about being one of those drivers one day, so to make that a reality really is a true blessing. The PPM team seems to be the perfect fit for me and the team, as we both are going out there to get noticed and turn heads. I look forward to working with Mark Setzer (crew chief) and the rest of the guys as I gain experience in one of NASCAR’s top levels. I plan on taking this opportunity and turning into as much as I can. Hopefully, we perform up to expectations along the way.”

The 19-year-old has been competing on the CARS Super Late Model Tour the last three years. In that time, his 19 starts have produced two wins and 10 top-fives. He has finished in the top-10 in all but four of his series races. Houff also has one start each in the ARCA Racing Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

“We are excited to welcome Quin into our PPM family,” Setzer said. “We are proud to be a part of his Xfinity Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway. His passion for the sport and past racing success will be brought to the forefront as he races against some of the best drivers in NASCAR, and we know he’ll do great.”

Forty-one drivers/cars are on the entry list for the Bristol list, excluding the withdrawn entry of Tommy Joe Martins, so one driver/car still entered will not make the race.

