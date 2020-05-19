NASCAR Xfinity: race start time moved up at Darlington Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has moved up the start time of Tuesday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The Toyota 200, originally scheduled for an approximate 8 p.m. ET green flag Tuesday, now is scheduled to get underway at approximately 6 p.m. The change is a result of inclement weather in the forecast for Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s race is the first race for the Xfinity Series since March 7 at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR, as well as all other professional sports normally competing this time of year, has been on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR returned to action Sunday with a NASCAR Cup Series race, also at Darlington. The Cup Series plans to hold its second-consecutive race at Darlington on Wednesday night.

The Xfinity Series completed four races before the halt in action. Race winners, so far, this season include Harrison Burton, Chase Briscoe, Brandon Jones and Noah Gragson.

