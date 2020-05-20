NASCAR Xfinity: rain forces postponement of Darlington Raceway event to Thursday

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 19: Cras sit covered in the garage area prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Toyota 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 19, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Toyota 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway has been postponed until noon ET Thursday because of inclement weather. FOX Sports 1 still is expected to broadcast the race live.

The race originally was scheduled for an 8 p.m. start Tuesday, but on Monday, NASCAR announced a schedule change to 6 p.m. because of the Tuesday weather forecast. More rain is expected Wednesday, and the NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled to run a race at 6 p.m. Wednesday. If the Cup Series race also is postponed, a Thursday doubleheader will result with the Cup race beginning at approximately 7 p.m.

The Xfinity Series cars will be impounded until Thursday. When the race gets underway, JR Motorsports teammates Noah Gragson and Michael Annett will start on the front row.

Should rain make completing the race difficult, the race would be official at 74 laps, just past the halfway point of the 147-lap scheduled distance. NASCAR rules allow for races being called official at the halfway point or the completion of the second stage, whichever comes first. The Toyota 200 is scheduled for two 45-lap stages and a 57-lap third stage.

The Toyota 200 will be the first Xfinity race since NASCAR began postponing races in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Before the break, the series had completed four races.

