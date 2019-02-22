NASCAR Xfinity: Ray Black Jr. back with SS Green Light

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 24: Ray Black Jr, driver of the #07 Scuba Life Chevrolet, practices for the NASCAR XFINITY Series PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 24, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ray Black Jr. has returned to SS Green Light Racing to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019. He’s driving the No. 07 Chevrolet as a teammate to Gray Gaulding.

“When the opportunity arose for me to return to SS Green Light Racing, I knew it was something I couldn’t pass up,” Black said. “Bobby Dotter (team owner) has done so much for me over my career, so it definitely feels like a homecoming for sure.”

Black drove for SS Green Light in 2016 and 2017, running the full schedule in 2016, his only full-time Xfinity Series season, to this point. He competed in 10 series races last year, nine of those for McLeod Motorsports and the other for car owner Mike Harmon. In all, Black has 66-career Xfinity starts, including the Feb. 16 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. His best Xfinity race finish, to date, was a 12th at Daytona in 2017.

“We are all really excited to have Ray back in our stable for 2019,” SS Green Light Racing owner Bobby Dotter said. “Ray has been part of our team for several years, so it’s exciting to have him back running full-time in my No. 07 Camaro. I am confident that with Ray’s experience, we are going to have a really positive showing with this team.”

Jason Miller is crew chief.

“I’m excited to be working with Ray again,” Miller said. “We have worked together since the beginning of his career and have a lot of history together. Ray is one of those guys who is always going to get you the very most out of the car. It makes my job easier when you have someone like Ray, who can tell you exactly what he needs the car to do. It’s going to be a fun year for sure.”

