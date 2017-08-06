NASCAR Xfinity: Regan Smith drives for JGR at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a RaceChaserOnline.com report citing NBC Sports, Regan Smith will drive the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on Aug. 12. It’ll be Smith’s first Xfinity start of the season.

Smith made two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts earlier this season as a substitute driver for the injured Aric Almirola and has run a partial schedule in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He raced full-time in the Cup Series for Tommy Baldwin Racing last season before that team mostly shuttered its Cup Series operation at the end of the 2016 season, racing only sparingly in 2017.

Smith last raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2015, his final year driving full-time for JR Motorsports. He won the Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio that season. That win is among two top-fives in three Xfinity Series starts at the track. In all, Smith has sixth wins, 30 top-fives and 79 top-10 finishes in 2015-career Xfinity Series starts. He competed in three Xfinity races last season — two for JR Motorsports and another for Richard Childress Racing. His best finish in those three races was a sixth-place showing in his final race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

