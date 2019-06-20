NASCAR Xfinity: Regan Smith returns to JR Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Regan Smith poses for a portrait during NASCAR Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/NASCAR via Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Regan Smith is returning to JR Motorsports to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet in NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington on Aug. 10 and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Aug. 24.

“I can’t tell you how pumped I am for this,” Smith said. “Dale (Earnhardt Jr.), Kelley (Earnahrdt Miller) and everyone at JRM have been like family to me, so in a way, it feels like I’m coming home. I have great memories of the years I spent there and the success we had during that time. And to have Fire Alarm on board for these races makes it all the more meaningful. They’ve been both friends and supporters of mine for a long time.”

Smith originally joined JR Motorsports’ Xfinity series program in the 2012 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway after losing a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride with Furniture Row Racing. He, then, raced full-time with JRM from 2013 through 2015, his final full-time season in the Xfinity Series. He made two additonal starts for JR Motorsports in 2016. He made his most recent series start in 2017 with Joe Gibbs Racing. In all, 102 of 2016-career Xfinity starts came with JRM. All six of his career Xfinity Series wins came with JRM, including a win at Mid-Ohio in 2015. He finished second at Mid-Ohio the previous year.

“Regan is a great friend, and he means so much to our company,” JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnahrdt JR. said. “He won a lot of races here, but for me, his significance was no more evident than in his very first race for JRM at the end of 2012. That win at Homestead was enormous. It ended a winless streak for JR Motorsports that had dragged us down for more than two years. It was a tone-setter. It gave us momentum that, to be honest, I’m not sure we’ve ever lost. That’s what Regan means to this company, and that’s why I’m thrilled to have him back for these two races at Mid-Ohio and Road America.”

