NASCAR Xfinity: reports rumbling of Indy road course test

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 10: Ryan Blaney, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, and Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Dove Men Care Chevrolet, take the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 10, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two websites, TheRacingInsiders.com and ApexOff.com, are reporting a NASCAR Xfinity Series test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course this summer. Both sites cite veteran IndyCare Robin Miller as their source. According to ApexOff, the test is scheduled for June, but NASCAR is not commenting on the possibility of such a test.

The Xfinity Series has four road-course races on its current schedule, counting the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “Roval” that made its debut on both the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedules in 2018. The Xfinity Series also runs road-course races at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.; Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International; and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.

The Xfinity Series has raced IMS’ 2.5-mile oval course since 2012, running companion races to the Cup Series’ Brickyard 400 there. Before that, the Xfinity Series raced at the Indianapolis Raceway Park short track across town.

The 2020 Xfinity Series schedule already has been released, and the July 4, 2020, race at Indianapolis is expected to be contested on the oval track, but another overhaul of national series schedules are expected for 2021.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course opened in 2000 to host the US Grand Prix. It has also played host to MotoGP and IndyCar. The NTT IndyCar Series races both the oval and the road course yearly.

