NASCAR Xfinity: rescheduled Bristol Motor Speedway race kicks off 2020 Dash 4 Cash

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 16: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

For logistical reasons, when the Alsco Uniforms 500K NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway was postponed from Wednesday night to Thursday night because of rain, NASCAR made the call to rescheduled the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway from Saturday afternoon to Monday evening. The new time for the Xfinity race at Bristol is 7 p.m. ET Monday. The rescheduling moves the Xfinity race from the day before a Cup Series race at the track to the day after.

“In a year that’s been filled with unprecedented times, I think a lot of us have learned that patience and flexibility are keys to success in 2020, but we know that the best is yet to come when night racing at Bristol arrives early this year,” Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said, as quoted in an NBC Sports article. “With the Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway being rained out tonight, we’re looking forward to tuning into tomorrow to watch their Cup race. Then we’ll welcome the Food City presents Supermarket Heroes 500 on Sunday at 3:30, followed by the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco Xfinity Series race on Monday night June 1 at 7 p.m. ET under the lights. Tune in to both races on FS1, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.”

NASCAR also announced that the rescheduled Xfinity Series race at Bristol will be the qualifier for the series’ Dash 4 Cash program. The top-four finishing Xfinity Series regulars at Bristol will be the four drivers vying for a $100,000 bonus to be awarded in the June 6 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Atlanta bonus winner and the other three highest-finishing series regulars at Atlanta will, then, race for another bonus June 14 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The Homestead bonus winner and the other three highest finishing Xfinity regulars at Homestead will race for a third bonus at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on June 20. The fourth and final bonus of the program will be awarded in the next scheduled race after Talladega. So far, NASCAR has only released its modified schedule through June 21.

Monday’s race at Bristol will the the third Xfinity Series race since NASCAR’s return from a 10-week break because of the coronavirus pandemic. The sanctioning body has modified schedule to play catchup and work around various quarantine/open statuses of different states.

