NASCAR Xfinity: restrictor pates, aero package for Indianapolis Motor Speedway confirmed

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR confirmed on Thursday the previously reported news that NASCAR Xfinity Series cars will race with restrictor plates at Inidanapolis Motor Speedway in June. Specifically, 7/8-inch plates will be put on the cars, in addition to the tapered spacers, similar to plates, already on the cars.

In addition, cars will use air ducts to move are out of the front wheel wells at Indianapolis, and will run the taller spoilers and wider splitters they did in last year’s race at Indy.

The changes are being made with the goal of preventing the race field from getting spread out. The package, including the restrictor plates, was tested last year, and NASCAR was pleased with the results from that test. If NASAR officials like what they see in this year’s Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis, restrictor plates may be put on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series cars for the 2018 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

