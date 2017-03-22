NASCAR Xfinity: restrictor plates on cars at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR plans to put restrictor plates on the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars that will compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 22, since the sanctioning body was happy with results from an Xfinity Series test with plates at IMS last year, according to a report from NBC Sports.

According to the report, if NASCAR officials are pleased with the racing in the restrictor-plate race put on by the Xfinity Series at Indy, the plates may be considered for the 2018 Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the track.

The restrictor-plate option for NASCAR racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is being considered because of what has been considered lackluster racing at the track and a nearly 10-year slide in attendance that dates back to a tire issue in the 2008 Brickyard 400 that resulted in competition cautions about every 10 laps in that race.

The idea of moving the NASCAR racing at IMS to the facilities road course also has been discussed but is being considered only as a last result.

