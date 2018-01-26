NASCAR Xfinity: Richard Childress Racing announces multi-driver lineup for No. 3 car

By AMANDA VINCENT

Richard Childress Racing plans to field three Chevrolets full-time in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition in 2018. While Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft compete full-time for RCR, the third entry, the No. 3 Chevrolet, will be driven by multiple drivers throughout the season, including Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Shane Lee, Jeb Burton and Brendan Gaughan. Nick Harrison will be crew chief on the No. 3 team.

“Our goal with the multi-driver Chevrolet Camaro SS is to win races and put ourselves in a position to be in the NASCAR Playoffs at the end if the season to compete for the owner’s championship,” Richard Childress Racing Chairman and CEO Richard Childress said.

Gaughan raced full-time in the Xfinity Series for RCR for several seasons. He ran partial schedules in the series for RCR for two years before going full-time in the series with the Childress organization in 2014. He stepped away from full-time competition at the end of the 2017 season. Gaughan has two-career Xfinity Series wins, both coming in 2014. His series stats also include 20-career top-fives and 67-career top-10 finishes.

Gaughan is expected to run two road courses for RCR in 2018 — the Aug. 11 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and Aug. 25 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Austin Dillon is slated to run the No. 3 Xfinity car in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 17. Dillon, the 2013 Xfinity Series champion, has raced full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since 2014 but has continued to race part-time in the Xfinity Series. In all, he has made 134-career starts in the Xfinity Series, resulting in eight wins, 62 top-fives and 99 top-10 finishes. His two most recent wins in the series came in 2016.

Ty Dillon raced full-time in the Xfinity Series for three seasons before making the leap to full-time Cup Series racing last season. Although he ran the full Cup schedule in 2017, he also ran 27 of the 33 Xfinity Series races, posting three top-fives and 16 top-10 finishes. In all, the younger Dillon, has made 138-career starts in the Xfinity Series, resulting in a win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2014, 32 top-fives and 86 top-10 finishes.

Burton has experience that includes racing in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions, and he claimed a national-level win in a 2013 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. He competed in six Xfinity Series races last season. In all, he has 22-career starts in the series, resulting in one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Lee has the least amount of NASCAR experience among his teammates on the No. 3 team. He has yet to make an Xfinity Series start, but he ran three Camping World Truck Series races in 2016, posting best finishes of 16th at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., and Texas Motor Speedway. He ran the full ARCA Racing Series schedule last year, posting eight top-fives and 14 top-10s in 20 races. In all, Lee has made 30-career ARCA starts, resulting in nine top-fives and 18 top-10s.

