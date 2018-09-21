NASCAR Xfinity: Richmond Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

Friday night’s GoBowling.com 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway is the first race of the seven that make up the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. It’s the first race of a three-race round that also includes a race at the new Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “roval” and Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Including the 12 playoff drivers, led by regular-season champion Justin Allgaier, 40 drivers are on the entry list for Friday night’s race at Richmond. That list includes Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for his first NASCAR start of the year after his retirement from full-time competition as a driver at the end of 2017. Also on the entry list is Katherine Legge, an open-wheel and sports car racer who will make her NASCAR oval debut from behind the wheel of the No. 15 JD Motorsports Chevrolet. Legge already has two starts with the team this year at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and at Road America at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Meanwhile, Quin Houff will drive the No. 4 for JD Motorsports as its regular driver, Ross Chastain, runs his third of a three-race deal with Chip Ganassi Racing in the No. 42. Chastain won in the No. 42 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of the GoBowling.com 250, while championship candidate Christopher Bell was the victor at Riochmond earlier this season.

Qualifying for the GoBowling.com 250 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET Friday with the race to follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the entry list for the GoBowling.com 250 at Richmond Raceway: