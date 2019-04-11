NASCAR Xfinity: Richmond Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will go short-track racing for the second-straight weekend, this time at night Friday with the running of the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Friday night’s race also will be the second race in the four-race Dash 4 Cash program.

Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe will be the four drivers going for the $100,000 D4C bonus at Richmond after Bell took the first bonus of the year last weekend at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. Bell also will be going for a second-straight win as last weekend’s race winner at Bristol and a third-straight Richmond win as the winner of both Xfinity Series races there last year.

Forty drivers are on the entry list for Friday night’s race. Qualifying is scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET Friday, with the race to follow with an approximate 7 p.m. green flag. Both will be shown live on FOX Sports 1.

Below, is the entry list for the ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).