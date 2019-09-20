NASCAR Xfinity: Richmond Raceway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs get underway Friday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with the running of the GoBowling.com 250. The race is the first of a NASCAR national-sries doubleheader weekend that also includes the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

The last three Xfinity Series races at Richmond have been won by drivers from the series’ “Big Three.” Christopher Bell swept Xfinity races there last season. Cole Custer won there earlier this season.

Bell and Custer are the only two former Xfinity race winners at Richmond on the 38-driver entry list for Friday night’s race.

Qualifying for the GoBowling.com 250 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET Friday, with a delayed TV broadcast on NBC Sports Network, scheduled for a 5 p.m. start. NBCSN also will broadcast the race, but live, at 7:30 p.m.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the GoBowling.com 250 at Richmond Raceway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).