NASCAR Xfinity: Riley Herbst plans debut at Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Riley Herbst will be behind the wheel of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton. It will be Herbst’s debut in any of NASCAR’s national series and his only Xfinity Series race, this year, for JGR.

“I am super pumped to be making my first top-three NASCAR series start this weekend at Iowa Speedway,” Herbst said “We are coming into the week with expectations of learning every single lap, in hopes of having our Toyota Camry up front by the end of the race. Iowa is a super cool track with a lot of racing lines so should be a great weekend for this No. 18 team.”

Herbst competed full-time in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East in 2016, finishing the season seventh in points with seven top-fives and 10 top-10 races in the 14 races that made up the season. In all, he has 16-career starts in the series. He also has four-career starts in the K&N Pro Series West, all resulting in top-10 finishes.

Herbst is in his second full season of competition in the ARCA Racing Series. In 27-career starts in that series, he has a win, nine top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes.

