NASCAR Xfinity: Road America entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes road-course racing for the third of four times this season when it runs the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. It’s the third road-course race in the last four races and the last until the series heads to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway “Roval” in the playoffs.

Xfinity Series regulars have won the last two races at Road America — Justin Allgaier last season and Jeremy Clements in 2017. They are among the 39 drivers on a preliminary entry list that also includes A.J. Allmendinger and Matt DiBenedetto.

Qualifying for the CTECH Manufacturing 180 is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. ET Saturday with the race to follow at approximately 3 p.m. Both may be seen on the NBC Sports Network, but the broadcast of qualifying will be delayed until 1:30 p.m.

Below, is the preliminary entry list for the CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America:

