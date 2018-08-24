NASCAR Xfinity: Road America entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series goes road-course racing for the third time in 2018 Saturday with the running of the Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. Saturday’s race is the first of four races remaining in the regular season.

Jeremy Clements is the defending winner of the Johnsonville 180. Also among the 40 entrants for the Johnsonville 180 is Conor Daly, who’ll make his series debut this weekend, and Katherine Legge for her second-career start after making her debut a couple of races ago at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. Also on the entry list is NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, who is slated to drive the No. 23 GMS Racing entry.

Absent from the Road America entry list are Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars, as that series has the weekend off.

Qualifying for the Johnsonville 180 is scheduled for 12:35 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m. Both may be seen live on the NBC Sports Network.

Below, is the complete entry list for Saturday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America: