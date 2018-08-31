NASCAR Xfinity: Ross Chastain climbs into No. 42 for three races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chip Ganassi Racing has added Ross Chastain to the driver roster for its No. 42 Chevrolet entry in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Chastain’s first race in the car will be Saturday’s Sport Clips Help a Hero 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. He’ll also drive the car at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 15 and Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Sept. 21.

“This opportunity with DC Solar and Chip Ganassi Racing is unbelievable,” Chastain said. “I want to recognize Johnny Davis for all that he has done for my career and express how proud I am of our performance this year. I am also very thankful to grow my relationship with Jeff and Paulette Carpoff and look forward to having this opportunity in the No. 42 DC Solar Chevy in the NASCAR Xfinity Series car for these races.”

To this point, driving duties in the No. 42 has been shared by John Hunter Nemechek and Kyle Larson. Larson has four wins in six races as driver of the No. 42 this year.

Chastain has been competing full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2018, driving the No. 4 Johnny Davis-owned entry, until this point. He has been the full-time driver of the No. 4 since the 2015 season. In 129-career starts, Chastain has notched two top-five finishes, both fourth-place showings at Iowa Speedway in 2017 and earlier this season. He also has 13-career top-10s.

Chastain has 22 starts in the 24 races, so far, in the Monster Energy Cup Series this season as driver of the No. 15 Premium Motorsports entry. He has a best Cup finish of 18th at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

“We are looking forward to having Ross in the car for a few races this season,” Chip Ganassi Racing CEO Doug Duchardt said. To have DC Solar come on-board for these races with Ross is just another testament to the support that they have for our organization and the sport of NASCAR racing.”

