NASCAR Xfinity: Ross Chastain gives Kaulig Racing first win

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 05: Ross Chastain, driver of the #16 Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 05, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kaulig Racing claimed its first NASCAR Xfinity Series win Friday night/early Saturday morning in the rain-delayed Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway with Ross Chastain behind the wheel of a No. 16 third entry for the team. Chastain led a race-high 49 laps.

“I can’t wait to get to victory lane,” team owner Matt Kaulig said. I’ve never even been to it.”

The win was the second Xfinity Series victory of Chastain’s career, the other coming with Chip Ganassi Racing last year. It was his first at Daytona.

“Oh my God!” Chastain said “I came to these races and sat in the stands and watched as a fan as a kid. I just won at Daytona!”

The team also scored a one-two finish with Justin Haley taking runner-up honors in the No. 11.

Kaulig Racing looked to have a one-two-three finish with its No. 10, driven by A.J. Allmendinger, finishing third. But the No. 10 car failed post race inspection as a result of its engine not holding a vacuum, meaning it wasn’t properly sealed. After the failed inspection, Allmendinger was moved back to 38th, last in the finishing order.

Christopher Bell was credited with third after recovering from an uncontrolled-tire penalty and Austin Cindric fourth after involvement in at least one multi-car crash. Stephen Leicht rounded out the top-five.

Chastain and Allmendinger had combined to lead all but seven of the first 60 laps of the 100-lap race, with Chastain taking the lead on lap 8 and running up front for the remainder of the first 30-lap stage. Allmendinger was up front to start the second-30 laps stage after not pitting at the end of the first stage, because he pitted during a caution several laps earlier. He ran up front for the duration of the second stage, mostly with Chastain in second. But Michael Annett took second from Chastain near the end of the stage. Annett was credited with a stage-two win after Allmendinger’s car failed inspection.

Allmendinger was the only driver other that Chastain to lead a double-digit number of laps, leading 33.

In the third and final 40-lap stage, Chastain traded the lead back-and-forth with Justin Allgaier after Allgaier had recovered from his involvement in at least one of several multi-car incidents and an early-race brake issue. Chastain finally retook command of the race but was passed by Tyler Reddick, who, like Allgaier, was involved in at least one of the multi-car wrecks that marred the race, with 14 laps remaining, just before a 14-car crash resulted in the seventh and final caution of the race. Chastain, though, took his final lead from Reddick on lap 93, and Reddick wound up back on pit road with a flat tire in the closing laps.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Brandon Brown, Jeff Green, Gray Gaulding, Jeremy Clements and Matt Mills.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Circle K Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

