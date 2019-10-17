NASCAR Xfinity: Ross Chastain goes full-time with Kaulig

ROSSBURG, OHIO – JULY 31: Ross Chastain, driver of the #45 Niece/Jack Hewitt Tribute Chevrolet, sits in his truck during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway on July 31, 2019 in Rossburg, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain will drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season, the race team announced Tuesday. The team will expand, fielding both its No. 10 and No. 11 entries full-time in 2020. Justin Haley will continue as the driver of the No. 11. The No. 11 has been a full-time entry this season, while Kaulig Racing has fielded the No. 10 on a part-time basis.

“Matt (Kaulig, car owner), Chris (Rice, Kaulig Racing President) and all of Kaulig Racing gave me the opportunity to race this year when I really wasn’t sure I would ever get another winning opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. And we won,” Chastain said. “Now, next year, we get to try to win more races and also compete for the championship.”

Chastain has raced in the Xfinity Series part-time this season, racing for both Kaulig Racing at J.D. Motorsports. His 17 races, so far, this season include four for Kaulig Racing. He gave the team its first win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in July. That win was Chastain’s second-career victory. He also won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2018 for Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Ross Chastain has it all – he’s competitive, he’s marketable, he’s all-around a great, blue-collar guy,” Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig said. “As a team, we couldn’t be more honored to land a driver like Ross. In just four races, already, this season, he’s not only helped advance our program, but he brought home this team’s very first win. Having him at Kaulig Racing next season, driving full-time, is a great gain for our organization.”

Chastain began the 2019 season with plans to contend for the Xfinity Series title but has since switched his championship eligibility to the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. He remains in contention for that title. Chastain also is running most of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule this year and, so far, has started 30 of the 31 races in the Cup Series in 2019.

