NASCAR Xfinity: Ross Chastain rejoins JD Motorsports

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 15: Ross Chastain, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, poses with the winner’s sticker after the NASCAR Xfinity Series DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain will compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019, combining rides with two teams. He will drive the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet for 30 of the 33 races that make up the 2019 season and drive the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet in the other three races.

“We here at JD Motorsports are looking forward to having Ross back in the No. 4 in 2019,” JD Motorsports owner Johnny Davis said. “He has shown his ability to wheel a race car time and time again while competing against some of the top teams in the sport. I am excited to see how far the improvements made in the off season will take the No. 4 car this year,”

Chastain drove the No. 4 in all but three Xfinity Series races last season but drove the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in races at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway. He collected his first and only series win, to this point, in the Las Vegas race. Chastain left JDM at the end of the 2018 season for a full-time opportunity to drive the No. 42 CGR car, but Ganassi has since shuttered operation of its Xfinity Series program after legal issues for primary sponsor DC Solar.

Blake Koch was expected to drive the No. 4 JD Motorsports entry in 2019 after not racing in 2018 as a result of losing his ride with Kaulig Racing at the end of the 2017 season. Koch, though, has opted to concentrate his focus on his company, Filter Time.

Chastain’s three races with Kaulig Racing this season will be the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. 16, Chicagoland Speedway on June 29 and Texas Motor Speedway on Nov. 2.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity with Kaulig Racing,” Chastain said. “We’ve had quite the roller coaster of emotions in the offseason, but I am really looking forward to competing for wins this season. It is also a great honor to have a new sponsor on board with Nutrien Ag Solutions. Partnering with Nutrien Ag Solutions is a natural fit for me with my family’s legacy as watermelon farmers, and I’m excited to represent their growers and employees.”

Justin Haley will be Kaulig Racing’s full-time driver behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).