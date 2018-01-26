NASCAR Xfinity: Roush Fenway Racing announces driver schedule for No. 60 team

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ford developmental drivers Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski are sharing the seat behind the wheel of the No. 60 Roush Fenway Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018, with Cindric getting the first shot behind the wheel in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. Earlier this week, RFR released the full 2018 schedule, detailing which driver will be in the car for each race.

Below, is the complete schedule:

2/17 — Daytona — Cindric

2/24 — Atlanta — Briscoe

3/3 — Las Vegas — Cindric

3/10 — Phoenix — Cindric

3/17 — Auto Club — Cindric

4/7 — Texas — Briscoe

4/14 — Bristol — Majeski

4/20 — Richmond — Briscoe

4/28 — Talladega — Majeski

5/5 — Dover — Majeski

5/26 — Charlotte — Majeski

6/2 — Pocono — Briscoe

6/9 — Michigan — Cindric

6/17 — Iowa — Majeski

6/30 — Chicagoland — Briscoe

7/6 — Daytona — Cindric

7/13 — Kentucky — Majeski

7/21 — New Hampshire — Cindric

7/28 — Iowa — Briscoe

8/4 — Watkins Glen — Cindric

8/11 — Mid-Ohio — Briscoe

8/17 — Bristol — Briscoe

8/25 — Road America — Majeski

9/1 — Darlington — Cindric

9/8 — Indianapolis — Briscoe

9/15 — Las Vegas — Majeski

9/21 — Richmond — Majeski

9/29 — Charlotte — Majeski

10/6 — Dover — Briscoe

10/20 — Kansas — Briscoe

11/3 — Texas — Majeski

11/10 — Phoenix — Majeski

11/17 — Homestead-Miami — Briscoe

