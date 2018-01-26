Share This Post

NASCAR Xfinity: Roush Fenway Racing announces driver schedule for No. 60 team

Chase Briscoe (right) with reporter Bob Pockrass (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ford developmental drivers Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski are sharing the seat behind the wheel of the No. 60 Roush Fenway Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018, with Cindric getting the first shot behind the wheel in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Feb. Earlier this week, RFR released the full 2018 schedule, detailing which driver will be in the car for each race.

Below, is the complete schedule:
2/17 — Daytona — Cindric
2/24 — Atlanta — Briscoe
3/3 — Las Vegas — Cindric
3/10 — Phoenix — Cindric
3/17 — Auto Club — Cindric
4/7 — Texas — Briscoe
4/14 — Bristol — Majeski
4/20 — Richmond — Briscoe
4/28 — Talladega — Majeski
5/5 — Dover — Majeski
5/26 — Charlotte — Majeski
6/2 — Pocono — Briscoe
6/9 — Michigan — Cindric
6/17 — Iowa — Majeski
6/30 — Chicagoland — Briscoe
7/6 — Daytona — Cindric
7/13 — Kentucky — Majeski
7/21 — New Hampshire — Cindric
7/28 — Iowa — Briscoe
8/4 — Watkins Glen — Cindric
8/11 — Mid-Ohio — Briscoe
8/17 — Bristol — Briscoe
8/25 — Road America — Majeski
9/1 — Darlington — Cindric
9/8 — Indianapolis — Briscoe
9/15 — Las Vegas — Majeski
9/21 — Richmond — Majeski
9/29 — Charlotte — Majeski
10/6 — Dover — Briscoe
10/20 — Kansas — Briscoe
11/3 — Texas — Majeski
11/10 — Phoenix — Majeski
11/17 — Homestead-Miami — Briscoe

