NASCAR Xfinity: Roush Fenway Racing fields third car for Conor Daly at Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway Racing announced Friday that it plans to field three Ford entries in the Aug. 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America at Elkhart Lake, Wis. In addition to the No. 16 driven by Ryan Reed and the No. 60 that will be driven by Ty Majeski in the race, RFR plans to field a No. 6 entry for Verizon IndyCar Series driver Conor Daly.

The race will be Daly’s NASCAR debut.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to be partnered, again, with Lilly Diabetes and to be able to drive a Jack Roush Ford,” Daly said. “I’ve raced at Road America almost every year since I was 16 and have won there. I have driven almost every form of car, but this will be my first stock car experience. I’ve been an avid follower of NASCAR and have been friends with Ryan for a long time and been to many races to support him.”

Daly last raced in the IndyCar last season, running the full schedule in 2016 and 2017. In all, he has 39-career starts in the series between 2013 and 2017, resulting in one podium finish — a second at Belle Isle in Michigan in 2016. He also has eight starts in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, resulting in three podium finishes, including a career-best second at Road America in 2015.

