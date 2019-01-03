NASCAR Xfinity: Roush Fenway Racing pulls out of series

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: Ryan Reed, driver of the #16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford, practices for the NASCAR Xfinity Series PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark confirmed Wednesday during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Dialed In” show Wednesday that RFR would not compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019. Ty Majeski, one of RFR’s Xfinity Series drivers last season, leaked the news of the team’s withdrawal from the series in December.

According to Newmark, RFR will put its complete NASCAR focus on its two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entries — the No. 6 driven by Ryan Newman and the No. 17 driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 2017.

“We’re going to focus exclusively on both of those Cup teams and realized we needed to allocate all of our resources there,” Newmark said. “We’ve fluctuated on the number of the teams in the Xfinity Series and a lot of that has been based on need. We’ve been four, we’ve been one, and I think we’ve decided on how we’re positioned we’ll step out of that for a year and see how that goes and just focus all the resources, all the engineering, all the wind tunnel on making sure that we perform to our expectations at the Cup level.”

Roush Fenway Racing fielded two cars in the Xfinity Series full-time last year — the No. 16 driven by Ryan Reed and the No. 60 shared by Majeski, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric. Reed finished the 2018 season 11th in the driver standings.

Newmark also acknowledged that sponsorship issues played into the decision to shutter the Xfinity Series program. Lilly Diabetes announced last year that it would not continue its sponsorship of Reed and the No. 16 team beyond the 2018 season.

Roush Fenway Racing has 137 wins in 1698 Xfinity Series starts, dating back to 1993. The last win came with Reed in the 2017 season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. RFR also has five series driver championships with four different drivers — Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Chris Buescher. Stenhouse won back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

