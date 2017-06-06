NASCAR Xfinity: Roush Fenway Racing shutters No. 6 team

By AMANDA VINCENT

Darrell Wallace Jr.’s announced move to Richard Petty Motorsports from Roush Fenway Racing to serve as fill-in driver for Aric Almirola behind the wheel of the No. 43 RPM Ford in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series signals a slashing of Roush Fenway’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program. Soon after RPM’s announcement of Wallace’s hiring, Roush Fenway announced that it would shutter its No. 6 team in the Xfinity Series. RFR’s other Xfinity team, the No. 16 of Ryan Reed, will continue.

“We are very proud of Bubba and his development at Roush Fenway Racing,” Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark said. “We believe that Bubba has tremendous potential and will continue to excel in NASCAR’s top series. He has been a great representative of our organization both on and off the track and we’ve enjoyed being part of his growth as a driver. Our entire team is excited to see him take the next step in his career and make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the No. 43.”

The announcement comes as Wallace sits fourth in the Xfinity Series drivee championship points standings. Early in the season, though, officials from RFR disclosed difficulties in finding sponsorship for the full season.

According to the Monday announcement, the last race for the No. 6, for the foreseeable future will be Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Wallace will drive the car, running the No. 6 the day prior to making his Cup debut in the No. 43 on Sunday.

The shuttering of the No. 6 team, essentially slashing Roush Fenway’s Xfinity Series program in half, comes less than a year after the organization suspended operations of its No. 16 team in the Cup Series at the end of the 2016 season, upon the departure of Greg Biffle.

Roush Fenway continues to field two cars in the Cup Series — the No. 6 of Trevor Bayne and the No. 17 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Monday’s press release from Roush Fenway Racing states that RFR will continue to work with Wallace in the search for other opportunities in the Xfinity Series. Wallace’s deal with RPM is expected to be temporary, as Almirola’s absence is expected to be eight to 12 weeks in length, and three of those weeks already have passed.

