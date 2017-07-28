NASCAR Xfinity: Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 60 makes milestone start

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Majeski is slated to make his second-career NASCAR Xfinity Series start Saturday in the US Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. It’ll also be his second start in the iconic Roush Fenway Racing No. 60 Ford. Majesty’s run at Iowa will be a historic one for the team, as it’ll mark the 600th start for the RFR’s No. 60.

The No. 60 ride is the winningest in series history, driving into victory lane 93 times. Drivers winning in the car include Mark Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Chris Buescher. Biffle, Edwards and Buescher also won championships with the car, most recently Buescher in 2015.

“We really had a lot of fun in the No. 60 car over the years,” Martin said. “We led a lot of laps and won a lot of races in that car. It was a lot of fun and some of the best memories I have behind the wheel. I’m also happy to see Ty Majeski getting his shot in that car. A lot of good drivers got their start in that car and have had a lot of success. I think with Ty, Roush Fenway may have the one. I think he is Roush Fenway’s next Matt Kenseth or Carl Edwards. I think they are sitting good with him as a young driver developing. I’ll be watching with great interest.”

Before Majeski made his first start in the No. 60 earlier this season, the number had been sidelined by Roush Fenway since the end of Buescher’s 2015 championship season, with the exception two races in 2016 in which Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove the car. Buescher drove the car the last two seasons it ran full time.

Majeski’s first start in the car also came at Iowa Speedway when the Xfinity Series visited there in June. In that race, he qualified in the top-10 and raced his way into the top-five before winding up 34th because of a crash.

