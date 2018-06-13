NASCAR Xfinity: rumblings of a Toytoa switch to Supra

By AMANDA VINCENT

SportsBusiness Journal is reporting that Toyota will trade its Camry in for a Supra in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019, citing anonymous sources on the inside. Neither Toyota nor NASCAR has made an official announcement of a model change.

Toyota is expected roll out a newly-designed, fifth-generation Supra for 2019.

Toyota has fielded Camrys in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series since the manufacturer joined those series. Toyota fields Tundras in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Toyota entered NASCAR in 2000, running Celicas in the now-defunct Goody’s Dash Series. The manufacturer entered NASCAR’s national stage through the Truck Series in 2004 and joined NASCAR’s Cup and Xfinity series in 2007.

While Toyota has stuck with its sedan for NASCAR’s top-two series, both Chevrolet and Ford already have switched to their sportier Camaro and Mustang in the Xfinity Series. Chevrolet switched from its SS to the Camaro in the Cup Series for 2018, announcing the change upon announcing the end of the production of the SS. Ford already has announced its plans to bring its Mustang to the Cup Series next year, replacing the Fusion.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).