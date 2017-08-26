NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Ellis in Road America race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Driver Ryan Ellis is slated to make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start of 2017 from behind the wheel of the No. 07 Chevrolet of SS Greenlight Racing in Sunday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Ellis has 45-career starts, competing in the series as recently in 2016 when he made 16 starts. His career-best int he series, to date, is a 15th-place showing at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, scored last year. In all, Ellis has 74-career starts across NASCAR’s three national Series — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck.

“I think a lot of people forget that I have done a ton of road racing in the past between NASA/SCCA/Grand-Am and my experience with Superlite Cars,” Ellis said. “Once I entered this sport mostly full-time, I think I just got tagged as another NASCAR driver, but I still consider myself a road-course guy. I’ve raced Road America many times, but I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited to get behind the wheel of a race car. I can’t thank (car owner)Bobby Dotter enough for giving me this opportunity on our off-week. We’re going to do all we can to get a good run and keep the car in one-piece. I wouldn’t be able to do this without my great friends and sponsors at Superlite Cars and Bachtel Excavating.”

In 207, Ellis has been working as a public relations representative for Go FAS Racing and driver Matt DiBenedetto in the Cup Series. In a game of role reversal, DiBenedetto is serving as Ellis’ PR representative for the Road America race weekend.

