NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Preece gets two-race deal with Joe Gibbs Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Ryan Preece will add two NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his docket, as he’s slated to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on July 15 and at Iowa Speedway in Newton on July 29, according to an announcement from JGR on Wednesday.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to race for Joe Gibbs Racing and my crew chief Chris Gabehart and the whole 20 team,” Preece said. “It seems like a great group and they obviously have a great team. I am looking forward to being a part of the 20 team and having a winning car. Now I need to put in the time, the effort, the work and get it done. I’m very excited.”

On the Modified Tour, Preece has won two of the first four races of 2017. In all, he has 17-career wins in the series. He was the series champion in 2013. He also has three wins on the NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour.

“Ryan is the latest young driver to help us with our NASCAR XFINITY Series program,” Joe Gibbs Racing Executive Vice President of Xfinity and Development Steve deSouza said. “He has been on fire this year with the Modifieds and we have him starting at his home track in New Hampshire for us. He is very excited about the opportunity and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Preece already had 36-career starts in the Xfinity Series, including a full-time season of competition in the series in 2016 in a Johnny Davis-owned entry. He has one-career top-10, coming last year at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Greece also made five starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2015.

