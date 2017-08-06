NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Preece picks up another race with Joe Gibbs Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Preece had only a two-race deal to drive a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2017 when he won the U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway in Newton on July 29, and that race in Iowa was the second of those two starts. But with that first-career Xfinity win, JGR is giving Preece a ride for at least one more race at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Sept. 23, and more races could be in the works, according to a report from Motorsport.com.

“We had an open race, and we were kind of holding it; we’ve had some interest in it,” Joe Gibbs Racing Executive Vice President and General Manager of Xfinity and Driver Development Programs Steve deSouza said. “Ryan has a great group of people behind him, and so we were able to make some things happen for him. We’re happy about that, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Preece is looking forward to racing at Kentucky.

“I love how different each end of the track is from each other,” Preece said. “I look at Kentucky as another opportunity to try and do what we did at New Hampshire and Iowa. It’s not easy to do what we did there, but there’s a lot of heart behind me in New England. I’m going to sure give it everything I have for every driver out there that is knocking at every door to try and get this opportunity to go out there and try to get another trophy.”

He finished second in his other Xfinity Series start this season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

This season, Preece is competing, primarily, on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, returning to that series after giving up a full-time Xfinity Series ride in an underfunded team at the end of last season. On the Modified Tour, he has three wins and six top-five finishes in seven races, so far, this season. Preece made the move back to the Modified Tour this year, opting to accept rides with more competitive Xfinity Series teams, when offered, instead of running full-time with an underfunded team with little chance of significant success.

