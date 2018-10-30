NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Reed’s future in doubt

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Reed’s future in the NASCAR Xfinity Series seems to be at least somewhat in limbo with an announcement from longtime sponsor Lilly Diabetes that it would end its sponsorship of the No. 16 Roush Fenway Racing Ford at the end of the 2018 Xfinity Series season. Reed has driven the No. 16, with sponsorship from Lilly Diabetes, full-time the last five seasons after a partial season in the series in 2013.

“For the past five years, we have been fortunate to have had a wonderful partnership with Ryan Reed and Roush Fenway Racing,” read a statement from Lilly Diabetes. “Together, we have increased awareness among NASCAR fans about the importance of managing diabetes and have inspired people with diabetes to live the lives they want to live. Moving forward, we have decided to shift our focus to other initiatives that support the diabetes community and, therefore, our partnership with Roush Fenway Racing to sponsor Ryan will end at the conclusion of the 2018 NASCAR season.

“We are grateful to Ryan for his dedication to the diabetes community, and we admire all he has accomplished. We wish him all the success in the future as we turn from sponsor to fans. We also thank Jack Roush and the team at Roush Fenway Racing for their exceptional partnership. As the Official Diabetes Health Partner of NASCAR, we look forward to continuing our support of fans impacted by diabetes through our educational initiatives that raise awareness of the importance of diabetes management and overall good health.”

Reed, who is a diabetic, is Roush Fenway’s only full-time driver in the Xfinity Series in 2018. RFR also fields a No. 60 Ford full-time in the series, but driving duties of that car are shared by Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski. Cindric also is competing in the Xfinity Series full-time this season, but he is doing so driving for both Roush Fenway Racing and Team Penske.

In 168-career Xfinity Series starts, Reed has two wins, both coming in season-opening races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2015 and 2017. His Xfinity Series career stats also include seven top-fives and 27 top-10 finishes.

Reed is 10th in the standings heading into the final three races of 2018 the season. He was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round. Reed has two top-fives, so far, this year — a third at Daytona and fourth at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

“I am ready for the challenge of free agency and putting myself in the opportunity to do what I love, which is win races and be a champion for others that live with diabetes. (Seven)-and-a half years ago when I was diagnosed, I was told I would never drive race cars again. I defied that then and have no doubt will continue to defy that and compete in the sport I love,” Reed said.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).