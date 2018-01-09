NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Truex replaces Blake Koch at Kaulig Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to NASCAR reporter for ESPN, Bob Pockrass (@BobPockrass), Ryan Truex will race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018, replacing Black Koch as driver of the No. 11 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. Hattori Racing Enterprises, for which Truex raced in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017, recently announced that Truex would not be returning for the upcoming season. Soon after Pockrass’ tweet, Kaulig Racing co-owner Matt Kaulig and Kock both confirmed they were parting ways via interviews on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The 2017 Truck Series season wax Truex’s first full-time season in any of NASCAR’s three national series. he finished the season ninth in the standings, highest among drivers who didn’t make the playoffs. He barely missed the series playoffs last season, losing the final playoff spot by tie-breaker to Ben Rhodes.

Truex already has 39-career starts in the Xfinity Series, coming between 2010 and 2015 with teams including Michael Waltrip Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing and Biagi-DenBeste Racing. To date, he has two top-fives and nine top-10 finishes in Xfinity Series competition, with a best finish of second coming at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in 2012 with Joe Gibbs Racing. Both his top-fives, to date, came with JGR.

Kaulig Racing debuted in the Xfinity Series in 2016. Koch has been the team’s only driver, to date. Together, Kaulig Racing and Koch produced 10 top-five finishes the last two seasons — five each season. Koch made the Xfinity Series playoffs in both his seasons with the team.

