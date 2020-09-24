NASCAR Xfinity: Ryan Vargas in JD Motorsports entry rest of season, as of Talladega

Courtesy of Ryan Vargas, via Twitter

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Vargas will contest the final six races of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, beginning with the Oct. 3 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, as driver of the No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from video-sharing app TikTok.

“TikTok has provided me with an incredible outlet to reach new fans and demographics through fun and creative content, and I’ve seen the highest growth in followers on TikTok over my other social channels,” Vargas said. “The opportunity to run the No. 6 TikTok Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the rest of the season is an absolute dream come true. Johnny Davis and the whole JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team took a chance on me last year, and I’m excited to bring this amazing TikTok partnership their way. I wouldn’t want to make this partnership a reality anywhere else.”

The Talladega race will be Vargas’ fourth race of the 2020 Xfinity Series season and his seventh-career start, all with JD Motorsports. He has a best-career finish of 13th at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., earlier this year.

Vargas competed full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2018, posting six top-10 finishes in 14 races. He is a former member of NASCAR Drive 4 Diversity program.

