NASCAR Xfinity: Sage Karam makes debut on Indy road course

By AMANDA VINCENT



Part-time IndyCar Series driver Sage Karam plans to make his NASCAR national-series debut Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He’ll drive the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet.



“It has always been a dream of mine to be able to compete at this level with some of the world’s best stock car drivers,” Karam said. “My goal is to learn as much as possible and soak in this experience. It’s a welcomed challenge for me, and I’m looking forward to building strong relationships with the talented people of Jordan Anderson Racing.”



Karam has contested 24 IndyCar races since 2014, including three on the Indy road course. He also has contested 17 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar races, including one on the Indianapolis road course that resulted in a second-place finish in 2014.



“With Sage’s extensive experience in road racing and open-wheel racing, along with finishing seventh in this year’s Indianapolis 500, we knew that the road course at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be a special place for him to make his NASCAR debut with support from Montage Mountain Resorts and so many other great partners,” JAR owner Jordan Anderson said. “To bridge the gap between two different fields of racing is a challenge that I’m confident Sage will be able to master. We’re blessed to have some amazing drivers and people that continue to help our organization grow, and this opportunity is another pivotal part of our long-term goal.”

Jordan Anderson Racing in its first season of competition in the Xfinity Series. Team owner Anderson, Josh Berry, Kaz Grala, Erik Jones and Tyler Reddick have made a combined 10 results this season. Reddick gave the team its best race finish, to date — a fifth at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. JAR also has four top-10 finishes.

