NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Hornish Jr. in No. 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Veteran driver Sam Hornish Jr. will be behind the wheel of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford for the Ford EcoBoost 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18, according to a report from Motorsport.com. That report stats that No. 22 crew chief Greg Erwin confirmed Hornish for the race.

Hornish is a five-time winner in the Xfinity Series, claiming his most recent series win earlier this season at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, also driving the No. 22. Hornish has made five Xfinity Series starts this season, all with Team Penske.

In all, Hornish has 119-career Xfinity starts to his credit, including full-time seasons in 2012 and 2013, both with Team Penske.

Hornish is one of five drivers to race the No. 22 in the Xfinity Series this year, the others being Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric. Like Hornish, Keselowski and Blaney also have won in the car this year.

The No. 22 team is one of four that will be racing for the 2017 Xfinity Series owners’ championship at Homestead. The other three include the No. 20 and No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Team Penske has won the series owners’ championship three of the last four years, wining three-straight titles from 2013 to 3015.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily).