NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Mayer climbs ladder with return to JR Motorsports

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Sam Mayer, driver of the #24 Armour Guard Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sam Mayer has signed with JR Motorsports to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the second half of the 2021 season and full-time in 2022. Mayer is 17 years old and can’t compete in the Xfinity Series until after he turns 18 on June 26, 2021. Mayer is a former driver in JRM’s late model program.

“Having the opportunity to return to JR Motorsports after racing late models with them in 2018 is definitely very special to me,” Mayer said. “Being able to share this news makes me very excited for the coming year. I hope I can learn as much as I can in the second half of next season and to be ready to go race full-time for the NXS championship in 2022.”

Mayer has competed part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series the past two seasons, as that series lets drivers as young as 16 compete at some tracks. He has seven Truck Series starts, to date, four of them in 2020. He claimed his first-career Truck Series win in the series’ most recent race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 17 as a driver for GMS Racing. He also has a top-five this season at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill.

Mayer also has been competing in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020, winning five of 12 races. He is racing full-time in the ARCA Menards East Series this season and is the series points leader on the strength of four wins in five races.

“When Sam first came to run the late model a couple of years ago, he was adamant he would be racing an Xfinity car for us someday,” JR Motorsports General Manager Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “I admired his initiative then, and now, we’re happy to help make his dream a reality. It will be quite a step up, but it’s one he’s ready to make. He’s shown he has the skills to be successful at a very high level.”

