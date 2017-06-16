NASCAR Xfinity: Sam Hornish Jr. returns to Team Penske for at least three races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sam Hornish Jr. will make at least three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske this season — the June 24 and July 29 races at Iowa Speedway in Newton and the Aug. 12 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. More races may be added.

“I’m really excited to return to Team Penske and get the opportunity to drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang in a few races this season,” Hornish said. “Team Penske continues to be one of the top teams in the Xfinity Series, and I’m looking forward to, once again, working with them. Roger (Penske, car owner) and Team Penske have been a huge part of my racing career, so coming back here feels like home. I’m also really appreciative of everyone at Discount Tire for allowing me to take the reins of one of the most recognizable cars in the garage area.”

Hornish has 114-career starts, with 99 of those coming with Team Penske. He competed in four series races last year — one with Joe Gibbs Racing and three with Richard Childress Racing — including both races at Iowa and the Mid-Ohio race. He wo the June 2016 Iowa race and finished second after starting on the pole at Mid-Ohio last year. Two of his four-career Xfinity Series wins came at Iowa Speedway.

Hornish also has 167-career starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, most of those coming with Team Penske. In 2015, though, he drove for Richard Petty Motorsports. Hornish had three-career top-fives and 12-career top-10s at the Cup level.