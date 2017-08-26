NASCAR Xfinity: schedule, weather outlook for Road America

By AMANDA VINCENT

As the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series both take the weekend off, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is the only national division of NASCAR in action this weekend with the running of the Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., on Sunday afternoon. It’s the last of the three road-course races of the season for the series. Counting Sunday’s race, four races remain in the Xfinity Series regular season.

While the Xfinity race is the only NASCAR national series race of the weekend, it’s part of a Sunday doubleheader at Road America, as the ARCA Racing Series also runs at RA on Sunday, prior to the Xfinity race.

The 45-lap Johnsonsville 180 will consist of two 10-lap stages, followed by a 25-lap third and final stage.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule for the Xfinity Series at Road America (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

Saturday

2-2:55 p.m. — practice (NBCSN)

4-4:55 p.m. — final practice (NBCSN)

Sunday

11:45 a.m. — qualifying (CNBC)

3 p.m. — race (NBC)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Temperatures are expected to be mile throughout the Road America race weekend, with high temperatures in the low 70s in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. The skies, though, aren’t expected to be clear. A 25 percent chance of rain is predicted for Saturday — practice day. On Sunday, the chance of precipitation, in the form of a thunderstorm, goes up to 63 percent.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)