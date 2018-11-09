NASCAR Xfinity: Ross Chastain gets full-time opportunity with Chip Ganassi Racing

By AMANDA VINCENT

A successful three-race stint behind the wheel of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series has paid off for Ross Chastain. CGR announced Thursday that Chastain will drive the car full-time in 2019.

“I’m an eighth-generation farmer from Florida who was fortunate enough to get a shot in top-flight equipment,” Chastain said. “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone, especially my family, who helped me get to this point. I’ve had a great run with Johnny Davis Motorsports and it’s obvious I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without Johnny’s support. I have been racing everything that I can since breaking into NASCAR seven years ago. Until DC Solar and Chip gave me a shot in Darlington, nobody knew who I was. I want to remain humble. I enjoy being the underdog. Excited or thrilled doesn’t begin to capture how I feel about joining CGR full time. I’m eager to take full advantage of the opportunity in front of me. The obvious goal is to win races, compete for an Xfinity Series Championship and represent DC Solar to the best of my ability.”

Chastain has been a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular for four seasons, mostly as driver of the Johnny Davis-owned JD Motorsports. He recently struck a deal with Chip Ganassi Racing, though, to drive the No. 42, a deal for which Davis released him from responsibilities to his team. Those three races with CGR at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway produced a pole, a win and a second-place finish. The win at LVMS was Chastain’s first-career win.

“When we first talked about putting Ross in the car this year, this was something that Jeff and Paulette (Carpoff, DC Solar founders) felt strongly about, and Ross made the most of the opportunity running well in all three races and bringing home a win and a runner-up finish,” CGR owner Chip Ganassi said. “We are looking forward to him continuing that success in 2019 and competing for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship.”

Chastain has made 137-career starts in the Xfinity Series. Including his win and runner-up finish at Richmond, Chastain has four-career top-fives and 15 top-10 finishes. He also has driven for Premium Motorsports in most of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races this season, posting a best finish of 18th at Texas Motor Speedway.

