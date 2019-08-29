NASCAR Xfinity: Shane Lee loses ride

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane Lee has been relieved of driving duties behind the wheel of the No. 28 H2 Motorsports Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, according to a report from Catchfence.com.

H2 Motorsports announced its formation and future plans in May, revealing plans to run full-time in the Xfinity Series, beginning with the June 16 race at Iowa Speedway in Newton. At the same time, Lee was announced as the full-time driver for the new team.

The team has contested all the oval races since its debut at Iowa but did not enter the three road-course races, so far, at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. In the seven other races, Lee posted a best finish of seventh in a second race at Iowa Speedway. That finish has been H2 Motorsport’s only top-10, so far.

According to the Catchfence.com report, Lee’s release was a performance-based decision. Lee is on the preliminary entry list to drive the No. 28 in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Catchfence.com’s source says the team may not enter the Darlington race because of a restructuring plan.

Lee drove part-time in 2018, running 13 Xfinity Series races for Richard Childress Racing. Those 13 races resulted in three top-10 finishes, including a best finish of fourth at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City.

