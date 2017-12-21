NASCAR Xfinity: Shane Wilson joins JGL Racing as Kaz Grala’s crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

JGL Racing announced Thursday the addition of Shane Wilson as crew chief for Kaz Grala, who also is new to JGL Racing, on the No. 24 Ford team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He replaces Steven Lane, who moves into the role of team manager/competition director.

“I am excited to join JGL Racing,” Wilson said. “They have been improving their performance each year since they started racing in the Xfinity Series. With the addition of the technical alliance with Roush Fenway Racing and Kaz as the driver, along with the internal support from James Whitener (team owner) and Steven, this should make for another positive step in performance and results in 2018.”

Wilson was crew chief for Brendan Gaughan at Richard Childress Racing the last four seasons. Gaughan retired from full-time racing in the Xfinity Series at the end of the 2017 season.

“The addition of a talented and experienced crew chief such as Shane is great for our entire organization,” JGL Racing owner James Whitener said. “We continue to build our program, and it is crucial for us to add personnel such as Shane. This move also allows us to shift Steven Lane to a bigger leadership position which we feel only makes our program stronger.”

In all, Wilson has over 500 races of experience across NASCAR’s three national series (Xfinity, Camping World Truck and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup), resulting in 27 wins, 96 top-fives and 200 top-10 finishes. He has been crew chief for 213 races in the Xfinity Series, resulting in 17 wins, 48 top-fives and 95 top-10 finishes. His two most recent wins came with Gaughan in 2014.

