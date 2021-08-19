NASCAR Xfinity: Shane Wilson suspended four races

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN – JULY 02: Ryan Sieg, driver of the #39 CMR Construction and Roofing/A-Game Ford, and Gray Gaulding, driver of the #52 Chevrolet, raceduring practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on July 02, 2021 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Shane Wilson, crew chief for Ryan Sieg on the No. 39 RSS Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has been suspended for four Xfinity races after a wheel came off Sieg’s car during the Aug. 14 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.



The No. 39 team was in violation of section 10.9.8.I of the 2021 Xfinity Series rule book, which states, “A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the competitors, as determined by NASCAR.”



The penalty will sideline Wilson for Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklaun and races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



The only other penalty after the Indianapolis was a $10,000 fine for Todd Gordon, crew chief on the No. 12 Team Penske team of Ryan Blaney in the NASCAR Cup Series, for one improperly secured lug nut after Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.



Blaney finished second in Sunday’s race.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).