NASCAR Xfinity: Sheldon Creed joins JRM for Daytona race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Sheldon Creed poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series regular Sheldon Creed will drive the No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 5. The race will be Creed’s third-career Xfinity Series start, his first since 2017 and his first on an oval.

“This opportunity presented itself through the Drivers Edge Development program and the relationship between JRM and GMS,” Creed said. “I couldn’t be more thrilled at the chance to run an Xfinity car at Daytona. It’s one of those races where absolutely anything can happen, and it’s going to be fun being part of the action in JRM’s No. 8 car.”

Creed drives the No. 2 Chevrolet for GMS Racing in the Truck Series. Through the first eight races of the 2019 Truck Series season, he has a best finish of sixth at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and is 10th in the Truck Series driver points standings. This season is Creed’s first in a NASCAR national series. In all, he has made 15-career starts in the Truck Series since 2016 with a best finish of fifth in the 2018 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Creed made both of his previous Xfinity Series starts in 2017 for JD Motorsports. Both resulted in finishes outside the top-30 at the road courses of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington and Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Drivers including Jeb Burton, Chase Elliott, Brett Moffitt, Ryan Preece, Zane Smith and Ryan Truex have driven the No. 8 car in the first 10 races of the Xfinity Series season. The car has two top-fives, courtesy of Truex and Burton, and seven top-10 finishes, so far, in 2019. Truex finished second in the car at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

