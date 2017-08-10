NASCAR Xfinity: Sheldon Creed makes debut at Mid-Ohio

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sheldon Creed expects to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 01 JD Motorsports Chevrolet.

Saturday at Mid-Ohio will be a double-duty race day for Creed, as he’ll also run the the Trans Am Series series race at Mid-Ohio on the same day. Those two races will be Creed’s first, ever, in any series at Mid-Ohio.

“I’m super excited to get to finally race in the Xfinity Series and at the famous Mid-Ohio race track,” Creed said. “It’s going to be a tough weekend, jumping back and forth between the two cars and teams, but I will have Mike Zimicki, who is a top driver coach, working with me, so that should make things a lot easier. Mike has sent me a lot of notes on the track, and I’ve been running it on iRacing a lot. We also have a Trans Am test day on Friday, so that will help me a lot with learning the track. I know that JD Motorsports and Stevens-Miller Racing will bring really good cars, so it’s just up to me to do my job and get the most out of them.”

Creed has raced in three different series over the last month, competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and the ARCA Racing Series.

Creed, an X-Games gold medalist, has two NASCAR national-level starts, both coming in the Truck Series — one each in the last two years. He has five starts, total, between the East and West divisions of the K&N Pro Series, resulting in two-top-fives and three top-10 finishes. Creed has 12-career ARCA starts, to date, with two top-fives and sixth top-10 finishes.

