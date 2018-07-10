NASCAR Xfinity: Spencer Gallagher’s suspension lifted

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Spencer Gallagher has been reinstated by the sanctioning body since his successful completion of NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program. As a result, the driver will be back behind the wheel of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet for Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

“Time for the next chapter boys and girls. Been a tough road, but it’s through adversity that you learn true strength. Can’t thank the entire garage, the fans and everyone at @GMSRacingLLC enough for their support through this. See you guys at Kentucky #nowbacktoit,” Gallagher (@23SpeedRacer) tweeted on July 4.

Gallagher’s indefinite suspension was announced on May 2, four days after he scored his first-career Xfinity Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I recently have had a positive result in a NASCAR drug screen, which has violated NASCAR’s substance abuse policy,” Gallagher said in a statement released by GMS Racing soon after his suspension was announced. “I want to assure everyone in the NASCAR community this one time error in judgment will never happen again. I am taking the steps to enroll in the Road to Recovery program supported by NASCAR. I would like to say that I am sorry to all of the GMS organization for my actions, especially my team and team owner, who have worked so hard this year and have put faith in me. I also want to apologize to NASCAR, Chevrolet and my fans for letting them down. I have not upheld the behavior that is expected of me. I promise you all here and (now), I will do whatever it takes to make this right.”

Despite the Talladega win, Gallagher will not make the 2018 Xfinity Series playoffs, as NASCAR already has announced he won’t be granted a waiver for the seven races he missed during his suspension. Gallagher was reinstated prior to the July 6 race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, but an entry form listing Chase Elliott as driver of the No. 23 already had been submitted.

