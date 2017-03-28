NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Auto Club Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., on Saturday, Ryan Reed and Justin Allgaier remain the only two series championship-eligible drivers with trips to victory lane, five races into the 2017 season. The two other stages in Saturday’s Xfinity race also were won by Monster Energy Cup Series regular Kyle Busch. As a result, no playoff points were awarded to Xfinity regulars last weekend. Aside from Reed and Allgaier, Elliott Sader has two playoff points earned earlier in the season as a two-stage winner.

Here’s a look at the Xfinity Series championship/regular-season standings, after five races:

1. Justin Allgaier (1 win, 5 playoff points)

2. Ryan Reed (1 win, 5 playoff points)

3. Elliott Sadler (189 points, 2 playoff points)

4. William Byron (172 points)

5. Darrell Wallace Jr. (140 points)

6. Brennan Poole (133 points)

7. Daniel Hemric (131 points)

8. Michael Annett (113 points)

9. Matt Tifft (111 points)

10. Blake Koch (106 points)

11. Dakoda Armstrong (101 points)

12. Cole Custer (86 points)

