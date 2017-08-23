NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Four races remain in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season, beginning with Sunday’s Johnsonville 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., the last of three road-course races of the 2017 season and the only NASCAR national-level race of the upcoming weekend. Races also remain at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Richmond (Va.) Racing and Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill., before the playoffs get underway at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on Sept. 23.

The JR Motorsports trio of Elliott Sadler, William Byron and Justin Allgaier still lead the way in the points standings, with Byron leading the way in wins with three. He and Allgaier also are two of only three series regulars to get to victory lane, so far, in 2017. Ryan Reed is the other Xfinity championship-eligible driver with a win.

Kyle Busch prevented series regulars from garnering playoff points by winning the race and all stages in the most recent race, the Food City 300 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 18.

Heading into the final four races of the regular season, Brendan Gaughan occupies the last playoff spot, 12th in the standings. Ross Chastain and J.J. Yeley are the first two drivers out, both 43 points behind Gaughan.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Bristol Motor Speedway race:

1. William Byron — 3 wins, 17 playoff points

2. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 8 playoff points

3. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

4. Elliott Sadler — 807 points, 5 playoff points

5. Brennan Poole — 621 points, 0 playoff points

6. Daniel Hemric — 601 points, 1 playoff point

7. Cole Custer — 533 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 514 points, 0 playoff points

9. Blake Koch — 454 points, 2 playoff points

10. Dakoda Armstrong — 444 point, 0 playoff points

11. Michael Annett — 435 points, 0 playoff points

12. Brendan Gaughan — 428 points, 1 playoff point

__________

13. Ross Chastain — 385 points, 0 playoff points

14. J.J. Yeley — 385 points, 0 playoff points

15. Ryan Sieg — 381 points, 0 playoff points

16. Brandon Jones — 362 points, 0 playoff points

