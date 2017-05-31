NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Charlotte Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With Ryan Blaney’s win at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 27, Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed remain as the only two race winners among NASCAR Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers. Allgaier also has a couple of stage wins to lead the way in post-season playoff points with seven. Reed has five for his season-opening win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

No playoff points were earned by championship-eligible drivers at Charlotte, with Blaney and Kevin Harvick holding leads at the end of the first two stages of the three-stage race.

Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate, Elliott Sadler, also has a couple of stage wins, good for two playoff points. Another JRM driver, William Byron, also has a playoff point from a stage win, and does Daniel Hemric

While still winless for the season, Sadler has the highest points total with 332 points.

Points tallies are tight in the bottom half of the top-10, with seventh-place driver Brennan Poole a scant four points ahead of Michal Annett in ninth and only nine points ahead of 10th-place driver Blake Koch.

Dakoda Armstrong holds the provisional final playoff position with somewhat of a healthy cusion of 36 points over J.J. Yeley and Ryan Sieg, the two drivers tied for the first spot out.

Here’s a look at the Xfinity Series standings after Saturday’s Hisense 4K TV 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

1. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 7 playoff points

2. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

3. Elliott Sadler — 332 points, 2 playoff points

4. William Byron — 275 points, 1 playoff point

5. Daniel Hemric — 253 points, 1 playoff point

6. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 249 points, 0 playoff points

7. Brennan Poole — 229 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 227 points, 0 playoff points

9. Michael Annett — 225 points, 0 playoff points

10. Blake Koch — 220 points, 0 playoff points

11. Cole Custer — 209 points, 0 playoff points

12. Dakoda Armstrong — 191 points

__________

13. J.J. Yeley — 155 points, 0 playoff points

13. Ryan Sieg — 155 points, 0 playoff points

15. Brandon Jones — 154 points, 0 playoff points

