NASCAR Xfinity: standings after Daytona International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

When William Byron won the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 1, it was his second-consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series win, and it made him the only multi-race winner among Xfinity Series championship-eligible drivers. With the five playoff points earned from the win, Byron stands at a total of 11 playoff points.

Meanwhile, Elliott Sadler finished second to grow his points lead. Also, Sadler was the frontrunner at the end of the second stage of the race, collecting an important playoff point. Blake Koch earned the other available playoff point at Daytona with his stage one win.

As far as points go, the JR Motorsports trio of Sadler, Byron and Justin Allgaier lead the way. Also worth noting — teammates Byron and Allgaier are two of only three series regulars to get to victory lane, so far, this season. The other is Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Reed.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway:

1. William Byron — 2 wins, 11 playoff points

2. Justin Allgaier — 1 win, 7 playoff points

3. Ryan Reed — 1 win, 5 playoff points

4. Elliott Salder — 553 points, 4 playoff points

5. Brennan Poole — 378 points, 0 playoff points

6. Daniel Hemric — 368 points, 1 playoff point

7. Cole Custer — 337 points, 0 playoff points

8. Matt Tifft — 334 points, 0 playoff points

9. Darrell Wallace Jr. — 321 points, 0 playoff points (no longer competing full-time)

10. Dakoda Armstrong — 318 points, 0 playoff points

11. Michael Annett — 313 points, 0 playoff points

12. Blake Koch — 286 points, 1 playoff point

13. Brendan Gaughan — 276 points, 1 playoff point

__________

14. Ryan Sieg — 253 points, 0 playoff points

15. J.J. Yelled — 249 points, 0 playoff points

